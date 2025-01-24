Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Huntington Beach City Council declares city nonsanctuary, friendly to Trump immigration policies
- Families moving to Newport Beach after losing homes in L.A. fires to be welcomed during a meetup Saturday
- Jennifer Carey named Huntington Beach deputy city manager
- Planned Parenthood backers rally for rights ahead of presidential inauguration
Inside
