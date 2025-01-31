Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Thursday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Fountain Valley rings in Year of the Snake with Lunar New Year Festival
- Library petition proponents cry foul after Huntington Beach sends out survey
- Vacant seat on NMUSD’s Board of Education filled by former Newport Harbor High PTA president
- Prosecutors claim defendant strangled, beheaded and buried homeless woman in Huntington Beach
- Reunion honors Harbor View Elementary Class of ’67’s favorite teacher
Inside
- 2 arrested, 1 dead after police pursuit from Newport Beach to Costa Mesa, victim ID’d
- Los Alamitos girls’ soccer blanks Newport Harbor for top seed in Sunset League tournament
- Marina girls’ basketball honors Rylee Bradley, builds momentum for playoff push
