Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Saturday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- O.C. readers spend Lunar New Year with author Kevin Kwan
- Laguna Beach restores wildfire mitigation committee amid community concerns
- NTSB cites faulty door in plane crash that killed Huntington Beach father and his daughter
- Roof collapse, water destroys building housing South Coast Repertory costumes, scenes
Inside
- Laguna Beach landslide damages path to 1,000 Steps Beach
- Around Town: Special events and announcements from coastal O.C. this week
- The Crowd: Women of Chapman hold 38th annual luncheon in support of the Orange university
- Edison girls’ soccer tops CdM to advance to Sunset League tournament semifinals
