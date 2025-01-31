Laguna Beach landslide damages path to 1,000 Steps Beach

A landslide in Laguna Beach led to the temporary closure of 1,000 Steps Beach on Friday.

A landslide in Laguna Beach led to the temporary closure of a popular surf spot Friday morning.

The incident occurred at 1,000 Steps Beach at about 7:15 a.m., Laguna Beach officials reported in a social media post, which refers to the area as 9th Street Beach. A portion of the private walkway that snakes along the cliff side had collapsed, as seen in photos shared online.

About 500 cubic yards of earth came crashing down in the landslide, Laguna Beach officials said. No homes were damaged and no injuries were reported.

Advertisement

“This was a significant bluff collapse, and we responded with an abundance of caution to ensure no one was in harm’s way,” Laguna Beach Fire Chief Niko King said. “Luckily no one was hurt and while there is no immediate danger, it’s important for everyone to stay clear of the closed area while assessments continue.”

A landslide in Laguna Beach led to the temporary closure of 1,000 Steps Beach on Friday. (Courtesy of the City of Laguna Beach)

The beach as well as an adjacent portion of Pacific Coast Highway at the foot of 9th Avenue were temporarily closed, and people were advised to stay away from the area as crews made repairs. Streets were reopened and access to the beach had been restored as of 1:38 p.m. However, the portion of the beach immediately surrounding where the landslide took place remained off limits to the public until further notice.

Residents of three nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. They have been allowed to return to their homes, and city officials say there is no threat to surrounding properties. A geologist will be assigned to further evaluate the stability of the bluff.

The beach is home to a reef break known for producing consistently rideable waves at all stages of the tide and year-round. It’s practically walled off by sandstone cliffs that extend past the shoreline to the north.