Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, Feb. 14, 2025
The Daily Pilot's e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday's newspaper.
Coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- Live/work housing at Costa Mesa’s former RVCA hub cleared by commissioners
- Case of homeless woman found beheaded and buried in Huntington Beach handed to jury
- After 56 years, Winston’s Crown Jewelers winds down its Costa Mesa operations
- Laguna Art Museum aims to raise $1 million through ‘Every Single One’ campaign
Inside
