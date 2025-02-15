Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Saturday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Newport Beach teen’s early wildfire warning system deployed to protect Laguna Canyon
- Huntington Beach City Council expected to decide on Central Park light show, library initiatives
- Bonta asks appeals court to speed up state’s challenge to Huntington Beach voter ID requirement
- Irvine real estate firm secures $60.9M loan to start work on Magnolia Coast project
Inside
- The Crowd: Balboa Island Museum plans exhibit, book club and ‘Sunday Suppers’
- Los Amigos boys’ basketball drops CIF opener to rival Santiago
- High School Roundup: Pacifica Christian girls’ basketball tops Troy
- Los Amigos girls’ basketball beats Perris in CIF opener
- California Wine Festival raises a glass in two Orange County cities
