Huntington Beach City Council expected to decide on Central Park light show, library initiatives

Huntington Beach City Council members, Butch Twining, Don Kennedy and Mayor pro tem Casey McKeon, from left, listen to speakers at the Jan. 21 City Council meeting.

The Huntington Beach City Council is expected to make a decision Tuesday night on the Symphony of Flowers light show in Central Park..

The show is one of several key issues that will be discussed, including library initiatives, a “MAGA” plaque for the 50th anniversary of the Central Library and a newly appointed city attorney.

A decision was originally set to be made on Symphony of Flowers in December, but Councilman Tony Strickland announced that it was pulled from that agenda “to accommodate some outstanding issues.”

The show, which would be staged in the northeastern portion of Central Park East, features more than 100,000 luminous flowers and more than 500,000 low-emitting LED lights, choreographed to classical music. It starts with the audience in bleacher seating, before the ticket-holders are allowed to walk among the flowers.

According to a staff report, the city will receive a one-time license fee of $15,000, as well as a portion of ticket, food and beverage sales, as well as sponsorships. Huntington Beach would also receive 60% of parking fees collected in reserved parking areas, which would benefit Central Park and the Central Library.

Overall, the city would receive a minimum of $150,000 annually through a three-year contract, while the report states that Symphony of Flowers operator Flowers of the Sky Entertainment, LLC would also pay the city an annual restoration fee.

The show is expected to last for about six months of the year, which extends to eight months when considering installation and tear-down time.

An addendum was made to the final master environmental impact report of recreational uses for Central Park. Though it found that the show would have no impact or a less than significant impact in several environmental areas, including lights and noise, some residents aren’t convinced.

Shari Engel, a volunteer in Central Park East for the last decade and Huntington Beach resident for 34 years, said in an email to the Daily Pilot on Friday that the city should do a better job touting its national green space opportunities for wildlife photography and birding through Visit Huntington Beach.

“Instead, they carve up the best birding park in Southern California for plastic flowers and LED lights to grow their budget,” she wrote in the email.

People come and go from the Huntington Beach Central Library in 2023. (File Photo)

Library initiatives again up for review

The council will also take another look at a pair of library initiatives, which have garnered enough signatures to qualify for a ballot for voters to decide.

One initiative seeks a repeal of the parent/guardian children’s book review board, the other seeks to require voter approval before library operations can be outsourced.

At its Jan. 21 meeting, the council ordered a study of the proposed initiatives and their effects. On Tuesday, the council can either adopt the initiatives as written, send them to the voters in the next general election in November 2026 or call for a special election.

Alternatively, they can decline to approve the initiatives and direct staff accordingly. Last month, city officials sent petition signers a survey asking them if they had been misled into signing.

“We’re waiting to see what action they choose to take before we go down the legal [road],” said Cathey Ryder, Protect Huntington Beach co-founder and the lead proponent of one of the initiatives. “Depending on the outcome of that vote, Protect HB will decide their next action.”

The Huntington Beach City Council will consider this library anniversary plaque at Tuesday night’s meeting. (Courtesy of the city of Huntington Beach)

The plaque for the 50th anniversary of the Central Library will go to the council Tuesday for final approval.

It was unanimously approved by the city’s Community and Library Services Commission during a contentious meeting this week. The plaque includes the “MAGA” acronym in the middle of it, with the letters representing the words “Magical, Alluring, Galvanizing and Adventurous.”

The council will also consider an alternate design provided by Councilman Chad Williams. That design is largely the same but also includes the line, “Through hope and change our nation has built back together to the golden era of Make America Great Again!”

Vigliotta up for city attorney

Michael Vigliotta, a longtime chief assistant city attorney in Huntington Beach, is being recommended by City Atty. Michael Gates to become the appointed city attorney on Tuesday.

He would replace Gates, who is resigning to accept a job with the U.S. Department of Justice, he announced this week.

Vigliotta is currently city attorney in the city of Orange.

Huntington Beach is one of just 10 cities statewide with an elected city attorney. The position is up for election again in 2026.

Tuesday night’s meeting of the Huntington Beach City Council begins at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.