Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Saturday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Dogs lend their ears to help kids practice reading during special program at library
- Costa Mesa police bust 2 smoke shops for nitrous oxide sales, as county supports ban
- Huntington Beach voter ID case still alive, kicked back to Orange County Superior Court
- Pacific Symphony hosts 10th annual Orange County Lantern Festival
- Former Hoag oncologist pleads guilty to possession of child pornography after dodging similar charges
Inside
- Man gets 97 to life for molesting girl for years in Costa Mesa
- Huntington Beach elementary school opens up for environmental science showcase
Sports
