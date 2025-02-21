Dogs lend their ears to help kids practice reading during special program at library

Lila Rose Miller, 4, reads to Zoe as pet parent Karen Coyne looks on during the Feb. 18 BARK reading event at Corona del Mar branch of the Newport Beach Library.

A handful of children gathered Tuesday afternoon at the Corona del Mar branch of the Newport Beach Library to brush up on their reading skills by sharing a good book aloud to a friendly canine.

They were there under the auspices of Long Beach-based BARK, an all-volunteer program designed to encourage children to build reading skills — and boost their self-confidence — by reading to certified therapy dogs.

“It can change a child’s life by helping them change their attitude toward reading, said Josie Gavieres, founder and director of BARK. “Dogs don’t judge, and when kids see dogs at a reading event, they want to be involved.”

The three therapy dogs lending an ear during Wednesday’s gathering were Zoe, a chihuahua, Harlow, a golden retriever, and Ripley, a sheepadoodle.

Zoe, who is about to turn 13, has a unique gait with a right leg twisted at a 90-degree angle.

”She’s a gentle soul,” said owner and handler Karen Coyne. She refers to Zoe as her “little ballerina,” because the leg never slows her down.

Coyne explained that Zoe, who responded well to the special training involved, has been a therapy dog for almost four years. “She loves the kids and they love her.”

Newport Beach resident Summer Wentz brought her 6-year-old daughter, Fynlee, to the library for Tuesday’s event and is enthusiastic about the program.

“I just think this is incredibly amazing reading with the dogs,” Wentz said. “It makes them want to read.”

Fynlee Wentz reads to Harlow during the BARK event Tuesday at the Corona del Mar branch of the Newport Beach Library. (Susan Hoffman)

Annika Helmuth, branch and youth services coordinator Newport Beach Public Library, reported that they have had nothing but positive responses since they began holding BARK events in December 2022.

“It’s a great program and we have kept [it] rolling,” Helmuth said. “And each month we offer one at Central Library, beginning with the first Tuesday of the school year, which is intended for school-aged children. The other branches offer quarterly BARK events.”

The one-on-one reading sessions typically include a combination of small and large dogs, with priority given to making sure that the reader is comfortable.

”We give the child the opportunity to choose the dogs,” explained Helmuth. “Sometimes the children want to read to all of the dogs and between the staff and volunteer handlers we do our best to make that happen.

“The program really does offer a nice environment to increase reading skills,” she continued. “We had a family share that their child has been working hard on their reading skills and this program has been a great support in encouraging them to stay motivated.”

Corona del Mar Branch Library manager Nadia Dallstream, who hosted the handful of kids this week said, “We usually get a small turnout, and it’s perfect because we have enough time for all the children to get to read to every dog.”

A study conducted by UC Davis in 2010 showed students increased reading skills by 12% to 20% after 15 to 20 minutes reading one time per week to animals for eight weeks. Teachers also reported seeing more self-confidence and participation from students in class.

Laura Burrows reads to both son Milo, 4, and sheepadoodle Ripley during Tuesday’s BARK event at the library in Corona del Mar. (Susan Hoffman)

Tuesday’s positive parent feedback reflected the benefits such as individual attention that a small group event brings.

“They were happy that their children were able to spend as much time as they wanted with each dog, they had so much fun practicing their reading,” said Dallstream. “Some kids and adults don’t find reading fun, but reading to the dog that’s there makes it fun.”