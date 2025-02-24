3 hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Newport Beach

The engine of one of two vehicles that collided at MacArthur Boulevard and Bison Avenue in Newport Beach Saturday sits next to a curb and a ruined street sign.

A two-vehicle crash in Newport Beach near its border with Irvine sent three people to the hospital Saturday.

The collision happened near MacArthur Boulevard and Bison Avenue, about a quarter-mile east of the 73 Toll Road, Newport Beach Fire Department officials said in a social media post. Both vehicles were heavily damaged and their airbags were deployed, as seem in photos shared online.

The rear quarter panel of a Subaru BRZ slammed into a tree in a two-vehicle crash Saturday at MacArthur Boulevard and Bison Avenue. (courtesy of the Newport Beach Fire Department)

A red Subaru coupe involved in the crash wound up on a curb with its rear passenger quarter panel wrapped around a tree. The other vehicle hit two trees and a light pole before landing in a nearby drainage field, and its motor appeared to have been ripped out of its engine bay in the process.

Three people were taken to hospitals. Details regarding the severity of their injuries and what might have led up to the collision were not immediately released.

“We appreciate the quick response of our teams and remind everyone to stay alert and drive safely,” firefighters said in their post.