Around Town: View blood moon total eclipse with the pros at OCC’s Planetarium

A blood moon total lunar eclipse will occur late Thursday night until early Friday and can be viewed using telescopes at the Orange Coast College Planetarium. Above, the May 15, 2022 super flower blood moon lunar eclipse as viewed from Huntington Beach.

The public is invited to view the March 13 and 14 blood moon lunar eclipse by peering through a telescope at Orange Coast College Planetarium’s Telescope Farm with the pros.

The full eclipse will start at 11:26 p.m. Thursday and end at 12:31 a.m. on Friday. Faculty, staff and students from OCC’s astronomy department will be available to answer questions and provide insights about the eclipse. Guest may arrive starting at 10 p.m. on Thursday and stay until 1 a.m. Friday when the event concludes.

Admission is free. Orange Coast College is located at 2701 Fairview Road, Costa Mesa; guests are advised to park in the college’s parking lot E. Reservations are not required, but they are encouraged. Visit occtickets.universitytickets.com to register and for more information.

Goodwill opens new donation center in Costa Mesa

The newest donation center for Goodwill of Orange County is at the Costa Mesa Farmers Market at the OC Fair & Event Center.

A ribbon-cutting for the new drop-off center was held March 6, where civic leaders joined Goodwill OC representatives to celebrate its opening.

The donation center will be open every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to accept donations of clothing, household items and other gently used goods.

Ocean Institute to offer program for children age 2 and under

Ocean Institute is partnering with Rivian to bring a monthly program to Laguna Beach called “Little Currents: Powered by OI + Rivian” for kids 2 and younger beginning Wednesday, April 2.

The free interactive program will introduce little ones to ocean-inspired themes through sensory play, sing- along circles, themed crafts and interactive story time.

Little Currents will meet on the first Wednesday of every month from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Rivian Showroom, 160 South Coast Highway. For more information about the program, or to learn more about Ocean Institute’s upcoming events, visit oceaninstitute.org.

New charity tourney to feature dozens of sports legends

The inaugural Newport Beach Celebrity Classic will take place Sunday, March 16 at Newport Beach Country Club to kick off the Hoag Classic tournament week.

More than 70 sports legends, including Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, Pro Football Hall of Famers Eric Dickerson and Marshall Faulk, and Hockey Hall of Famer Teemu Selanne are expected to play in the event.

Also teeing up will be Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush, soccer icon Landon Donovan, skateboard legend Ryan Sheckler, American professional wrestler The Miz, Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt, and former NFL quarterbacks Matt Barkley, Mark Sanchez, Steve Beuerlein, Matt Leinart and Carson Palmer.

Two organizations will be the beneficiaries of the tournament: Steadfast LA and the Newport Beach Fire Department Foundation, both of which have been offering support to victims of the Palisades and Eaton fires in Los Angeles County.

Tickets, priced at $100 for adults and $40 for children (15 and under), can be purchased online. For tournament information and tickets visit HoagClassic.com.

Hoag’s enrolling people for Alzheimer’s vaccine study

The Hoag Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute is enrolling people for an Alzheimer’s vaccine study headed by researcher Michael Agadjanyan at the Institute for Molecular Medicine in Huntington Beach, David Sultzer from UCI MIND and Lon Schneider from USC.

People who are interested in joining the study must be between 60 to 85 with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease. For more information about this trial and its enrollment criteria, call (949)764- 6797 or email clinicalresearch@hoag.org.