Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, March 7, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- Huntington Beach Police Department launches training center
- Laguna Beach pledges more funding for West Street undergrounding district
- Huntington Beach City Council unanimously promotes acting city manager to permanent role
- Newport Beach organization supporting survivors of Eaton and Palisades fire to host benefit concert Saturday
Inside
