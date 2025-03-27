Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, March 27, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Thursday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Mesa Water District officials hope new learning center for kids has a trickle-down effect
- New Huntington Beach complex offers comfort for formerly homeless seniors
- Trump flag flying over Talbert Marsh taken down months after inauguration, following complaints
- Laguna Beach opts to bring its legal counsel in house
- Miguel Ángel Jiménez sinks short birdie for first Hoag Classic title
Inside
- On-duty Huntington Beach police officer involved in multi-car crash, 6 hospitalized
- Man convicted of molesting 2 girls in Costa Mesa while living in their home
- 3 Newport Beach restaurants cited for serving alcohol to minors
