Creativity in bloom at Sawdust Art Festival’s Spring Fling

Guests take interest in a jewelry display during the 2022 Sawdust Festival preview night. The festival is hosting a Spring Fling event Friday through Sunday.

The Sawdust Art Festival will open its doors to members of the public looking to satisfy their creative cravings this weekend with a Spring Fling show.

Beginning Friday and ending Sunday, the grounds will once again come to life with the sights and sounds that attendees have come to know, from artists working in their booths to musical performances throughout the day.

The festival features work from more than 150 artists. Patrons have the opportunity to shop for gifts and add original art to their own collection.

“This is our first real go of having a Spring Fling,” said Michelle Burt, a festival exhibitor who is chairing the weekend’s show. “It’s a wonderful opportunity between our Winter Fantasy show and our summer show because that’s a down time for our grounds, for our artists, and for anything that we’re doing in the community.

“It’s been a really lovely opportunity to come up with something new because the summer show has its own vibe, the Winter Fantasy, obviously, has its own theme and decor and offerings and different artists. To have the spring show has just been a magical time because of the opportunity that it’s going to give to artists and the community.”

Live art demonstrations are coupled with free artist-led classes in a variety of mediums, including mixed media, painting and sculpture.

The interactive experience begins at the front door, with new additions in the town square, including an 18-foot spring floral mural, a community tile wall, a floral structure and a selfie palette painted by Burt.

Attendees will have the opportunity to create spring-themed tiles and participate in a flower-making station to put their personal touch on some of the activities Burt said. The play house, which has doubled as Santa’s workshop in the winter show, has also been transformed with floral art by exhibitor Kate Cleaves.

The musical acts will perform on three separate stages daily. Kelly Fitzgerald, the Salty Suites, and Jason Feddy are scheduled for Friday.

Entertainment lined up for Saturday includes Rideshare, Local Remedy and Pilot Touhill. Closing out the show on Sunday will be Zach Churchill, the Amanda Castro Band and Selly & the Strays.

Tickets for Spring Fling are $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors, and $5 for children between the ages of 6 to 12 years old. Children who are 5 years old and younger get in free.

The Sawdust Art Festival is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Road. For more information, visit sawdustartfestival.org.

