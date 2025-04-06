Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, April 6, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- O.C.’s ‘Mobile Mama’ offers car advice for families on the go
- After 15 years of rejection, Costa Mesa author earns nationwide acclaim with her thriller ‘Count My Lies’
- More than 50,000 fans from around the globe turned out for this year’s WonderCon
- Local artist captures the spirit of Anaheim for Ducks fans
Inside
- Fullerton passes news rack ban at all city facilities except at its main library
- Tustin votes to refund developer $290K in affordable housing opt-out fees
- Boots & Brews boot scoots into Irvine
- Even pets can pose for photos with Peter Cottontail at Santa Ana’s MainPlace mall
Forum
- Casagrande: ‘Anemone’ just one linguistic gaslighting word that falls under the term ‘metathesis’
- Mailbag: Integrity missing in 2 O.C. city councils’ actions
