Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, April 10, 2025
- Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Thursday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- ‘Our Library Matters’ advocates seek yes votes in Huntington Beach special election
- Energy company seeks to convert Huntington Beach oil and gas complex to large-scale oceanfront housing
- Jury to decide whether Newport Beach doctor was a drug dealer or duped by patients
- Costa Mesa party supply store celebrates 35 years with Champagne, balloons
- Spring has sprung: Arts participation blooms at Sawdust Art Festival
Inside
- Obituary: Former Daily Pilot photographer O’Donnell kept focus trained on life in O.C.
- O.C. Superior Court judge rules for Huntington Beach, against state in voter ID case
- Wrestling coach from Huntington Beach accused of sex with teen girls
- Corona del Mar girls’ lacrosse celebrates seniors, secures Battle of the Bay win
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.