Costa Mesa party supply store celebrates 35 years with Champagne, balloons

Where’s The Party? owner Candy Hirte serves up refreshments as part of the store’s 35th birthday celebration on April 1.

Costa Mesa’s Where’s the Party? knows how to throw a party. On April 1, it hosted its own for its 35th anniversary — welcoming customers to join in the festivities with assorted cakes, Champagne, and of course, balloons.

“I love the customers,” said store owner Candy Hirte. “And I love hearing their stories, like the 94-year-old lady, who asks her caregiver every week, ‘Can we go to Where’s the Party? because it always makes me happy?’”

Hirte, a single mom at the time who was in need of a job, opened her store in 1989. Her love of people, parties and celebrations, along with having taken a balloon-sculpting class, motivated her to take a chance on opening a party supply shop — even with no business experience.

The risk paid off.

“The community has been very supportive of us,” Hirte said. “I know you can get what we [carry] online, so the internet is probably our biggest challenge, but I think it’s the personal involvement that is important.”

Longtime employee Julie Habecker, from left, and owner Candy Hirte chat with customer Chris McKinley at Where’s the Party? on April 1. (Susan Hoffman)

Hirte’s store on 17th Street has 18 employees committed to making sure each customer’s special event is memorable.

“We do a lot of things other people can’t do. It’s very custom,” Hirte said. “A big part of it is following the rules of etiquette, especially for invitations such as a wedding.”

Julie Habecker started working at the store about 33 years ago. As the longest-serving employee, she understands feeling part of the customer’s excitement and sharing in their memories — like when capturing their children’s growth through Christmas card orders each year.

Where’s the Party? store manager Christine Backus, from left, owner Candy Hirte and employee Julie Habecker celebrate the store’s 35th birthday on April 1. (Susan Hoffman)

“I started working at Where’s the Party? when I was a college student,” Habecker said. “Even when I was on maternity leave after having twins, I just couldn’t stay away.”

Habecker credits her job experience at the store for teaching her invaluable lessons and contributing to her own personal development and creativity.

Candy Hirte, from left, goes over a special order with her Where’s the Party? employees Marybeth Standel and Pam Boone in the store. (Susan Hoffman)

“I believe it is an incredible accomplishment these days to be in business this long and with so many stores closing,” said Habecker, adding that most of their employees stick around for an average of 10 years.

“Candy creates a family within the walls of this store, so you truly enjoy being with each other. We have been through the ups and downs [the pandemic] brought us, and did our best and hope to continue.”

Longtime customer Chris McKinley stopped by Where’s the Party? during the April 1 celebration to pick up her personalized baby shower invitations, along with bags of colored shredding for Easter baskets.

Where’s the Party? customer Peggy Normandin shops for Easter gifts during the store’s 35th birthday celebration. (Susan Hoffman)

“I’ve lived in Newport Beach for 69 years and this is the best store for holidays, invitations, stationery and fun,” McKinley said.

Costa Mesa resident Peggy Normandin, who has been a customer since the store first opened, was also getting ready for the upcoming holiday by purchasing cards and Easter candy.

“Where’s the Party? makes entertaining fun and makes holidays sparkle, and with all their special touches, we always come here and get everything,” Normandin said. “It’s a combination of the inventory, displays and the people who work here.”