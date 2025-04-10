Newport Beach charity pickleball event raises $95,000 for first-gen college students

Members of the committee that helped organize this year’s KidWorks Pickleball for a Purpose Event in Newport Beach pose for a photo.

A nonprofit that helps first-generation college students prepare for university scored an ace with a charity pickleball event in Newport Beach that raised more than $95,000.

That’s a record sum for the annual Pickleball for a Purpose event held April 3 at the Tennis Club at Newport Beach Country Club. This is the fourth year it has been organized by nonprofit KidWorks.

Newport Beach residents Margarita Gomez, Sherri Skillman, Shelley Ashen and Keri Olson finished on top in the event’s competition. But the big winners were students from under-resourced communities in central Santa Ana served by a variety of services offered by KidWorks.

Advertisement

“We thank our generous supporters for helping to ensure that our deserving students will continue to benefit from robust college and career programs,” said David Benavides, KidWorks’ chief executive and executive director. “Activities like our College Apps Academy, Campus Crash, and mentorship programs are designed to prepare first-generation, low-income students on their journey towards college and career success.”

Participants in this year’s KidWorks Pickleball for a Purpose Event in Newport Beach pose for a photo. (Courtesy of KidWorks)

Teacher Jayme Acosta and her husband, youth pastor Larry Acosta, founded Kidsworks in 1993. The organization started out hosting Bible clubs and mentorship groups; three years later it opened a community center to serve as a safe community space for youth.

KidsWork frequently recruits local college students to aid in its mission, providing opportunities to give back to their neighborhood. The Santa Ana nonprofit also runs a preschool in addition to multiple community centers and academic programs. Over the past 10 years, 100% of high school seniors aided by the organization have graduated high school on time and gone on to pursue higher education, according to organization officials.