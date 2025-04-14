Chef Wolfgang Puck serves signature dishes in Newport Beach

Chef Wolfgang Puck serves a guest a taste of signature smoked salmon pizza during the Noble Wine & Dine Weekend at the Pendry Newport Beach. The dish has been on the original Spago in Beverly Hills since 1982.

Celebrity Chef Wolfgang Puck spent the weekend cooking for locals at the third-annual Noble Wine & Dine Weekend at the Pendry Newport Beach. Co-hosted by Puck and Nobleman Magazine founders Doug and Lydia McLaughlin, the two-day event honored Puck as the magazine’s Chef of the Year.

Puck is best known for popularizing California cuisine, which focuses on seasonality and sustainability while showcasing the state’s local bounty. The Austrian-born chef is also credited with creating several signature dishes that have become the inspiration for staple dish on menus all over the world, including Chinois chicken salad and smoked salmon pizza; the latter of which has been on the menu at at his Beverly Hills restaurant, Spago, since 1982. Both dishes were served at Sunday’s “Ultimate Sunday Brunch” grand tasting event.

Celebrity Chef Wolfgang Puck tops a dish with caviar at the Pendry in Newport Beach. (Sarah Mosqueda)

The lineup for the culinary weekend also included other renowned chefs from around Orange County, including Riley Huddleston of the Mayor’s Table in Newport Beach, Michael Reed of Poppy & Seed in Anaheim, Ross Pangilinan of South Coast Plaza’s Terrace by Mix Mix, Erik de Marchi of Osteria in Laguna Beach, Noah Von Blöm of Costa Mesa’s Arc, Rich Mead of Newport Beach’s Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens and Jessica Roy from the Sherman Library and Gardens restaurant, 608 Dahlia.

Ben Martinek, culinary director of Pendry Newport Beach, as well as chef JoJo Ruiz from the hotel’s SET Steak & Sushi restaurant were also on hand serving bites as well.