Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, April 17, 2025
- Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Thursday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Newport Beach’s 10th annual Mayor’s Egg Race everything it was cracked up to be
- Corona Del Mar farmers market gets new vendor despite complaints from community
- Nature center fears housing may compromise sanctuary that served Newport Beach for generations
- Huntington Beach won’t host surfing, beach volleyball at L.A. Olympics 2028
- Daily Pilot Boys’ Basketball Dream Team: EJ Spillman the catalyst for Pacifica Christian Orange County
Inside
- 2 Separate deaths under investigation in Huntington Beach
- Huntington Beach boys’ volleyball snaps league title drought
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.