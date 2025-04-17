Sting operation cites Newport Beach businesses for selling alcohol to decoy minors

CDM Market at the gas station at 2201 E. Coast Highway, in Corona de Mar was cited in a sting operation April 11 for selling alcohol to a minor.

A minor decoy operation, which targets clerks who allegedly sell alcohol to people under 21 years old, netted two citations in Newport Beach and Corona del Mar out of the eight intended businesses, authorities said Thursday.

The operation took place April 11 in cooperation with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, according to the Newport Beach Police Department.

Citations for alcohol sales to a person under 21 were issued to Bear Flag Fish Company, 7927 E. Coast Highway, and CDM Market at the gas station located at 2201 E. Coast Highway, in Corona de Mar.

The six remaining businesses that did not sell to alcohol to underage decoys were: Gina’s Pizza, 420 Iris Ave., La Fogata, 3025 E. Coast Highway, Mother’s Market, 3049 E. Coast Highway, CVS Pharmacy, 3049 E. Coast Highway, Trader Joe’s at 8086 E. Coast Highway and Korker Liquor at 2229 E. Coast Highway.

Those who sell alcoholic beverages to minors may face a fine up to $1,000 and/or 24 to 32 hours of community service for the first violation.