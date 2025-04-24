Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, April 24, 2025
- ‘Porn’ on election signs near Huntington Beach schools by councilman ‘inappropriate,’ officials say
- Trial begins for man accused of abusing, killing girlfriend after he was kicked out of Huntington Beach apartment
- Huntington Beach may ask U.S. Supreme Court to hear housing case after appeals court declines another look
- Steve Hilton launches California governor bid in Huntington Beach
Inside
- 2 dead in separate Huntington Beach incidents ID’d, third body discovered
- Obituary: Jean Forbath, founder of Share Our Selves, opened eyes to those in need
- CdM boys’ lacrosse caps undefeated league season with win over rival
