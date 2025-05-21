The voters will get the board they deserve in NMUSD special election

A special election on June 10 will decide who will be seated on the Newport-Mesa Unified School District Board of Trustees to replace Michelle Barto, who was elected to the Newport Beach City Council.

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, May 21. I’m Carol Cormaci, bringing you this week’s TimesOC newsletter with a look at some of the latest local news and events from around the county.

Mail-in ballots for the June 10 special election to seat one person on the Newport-Mesa Unified School District Board of Trustees have been sent to voters. They are being asked to weigh in on who should replace Michelle Barto on the school board, as she stepped down from that board after being elected in November to serve on the Newport Beach City Council.

It appeared the matter of filling the remaining two years on Barto’s term as a trustee was settled with the 4-2 vote taken in January by the school board that gave the seat to Kirstin Walsh, a PTA president and longtime active supporter of the schools.

Advertisement

But trustees on the losing end of the vote wanted someone more compatible with their political point of view (and Barto’s), and although Walsh took her new seat in late January, some persons disgruntled with that state of affairs began circulating a petition seeking to force a special election rather than allow Walsh to keep the job through the end of Barto’s original term. The petition drive yielded the requisite signatures (they collected 391, according to the reporting) and forced the special election that’s coming up.

There was an oddly short window of time — just three days — for any potential candidate to assess the situation and prepare the required paperwork between the time the special election was announced, March 11, and the end of the filing period, March 14. But it appears that didn’t matter to the people behind the petition drive, because they already knew who they wanted in that seat, Republican Andrea McElroy (one of the people considered and turned away by the majority of the school board who supported Walsh).

Walsh, a licensed occupational therapist with children attending Newport Harbor High, did apply, however, and so the campaigns got underway. There was a May surprise, if you will, when a retired judge reported that after looking into the backgrounds of the candidates through court records it came to light that McElroy, an entrepreneur who previously went by the last name of her former husband, Young, had been embroiled in numerous lawsuits under that last name over nonpayment of bills and rent.

This information made its way to media outlets, including the Daily Pilot, and poked the bear: the head of the Orange County Republican Party, Will O’Neill. I can’t say what missives he may have sent to other media, but in an email O’Neill warned Daily Pilot reporter Eric Licas off the story after Licas reached out to McElroy for her comments, so it appears the two communicated about the pending article. Also, McElroy had her attorneys write a letter on her behalf that was distributed to the Daily Pilot.

Licas is a serious reporter. He was not deterred, but instead determined to fairly and accurately report the legal woes McElroy/Young has seen over the past several years, including a large claim against her that had not been settled as of the day the story was published.

Toward the end of his story, which you can find here, Licas takes a look at what brought us to school boards becoming deeply divided and explains why the O.C. GOP want their candidate seated on the NMUSD board.

“Cultural issues associated with the perception of vulgar materials in classrooms and opposition to policies either meant to accommodate the needs and concerns of LGBTQ youth or include ethnic studies in curricula have been rallying cries for conservative politicians,” he writes. “As a result, school boards are repeatedly becoming battlegrounds in a broader conflict of ideologies and, according to the nonprofit CalMatters newsroom, California GOP officials have been actively recruiting and training Republican candidates to run for seats.”

Licas spoke to McElroy so he could portray her point of view in his article. She described concerns raised by Walsh’s supporters as a “non story,” much as O’Neill had characterized it to the reporter. She explains that she was “dragged into litigation” by her ex. In one email to the reporter, she lamented having been married to Mr. Young. “She went on to say political opponents and ‘far-left blogs are now running around with half-truths and full lies about that history to demonize me,’” Licas writes.

She also shrugged off some of the lawsuits as just a part of doing business in this state.

“As an entrepreneur, I can tell you that business owners in California are often targets of frivolous litigation,” McElroy said. “Business owners are often a target of false and malicious accusations, like those being leveled against me.”

The only reason the lawsuits against her became public, McElroy told the Daily Pilot, was because the Walsh campaign was behind them. Walsh said “she and her campaign were not involved in researching McElroy’s legal history or the distribution of that information to the media or public,” Licas writes. He learned the retired judge who uncovered the lawsuits and contacted media has donated to the Walsh campaign, but not acted as a member of it.

This civic exercise is costing between $444,695 and $493,802 in public funds, a figure Licas got from the Orange County Registrar’s Office. Whatever the outcome may be, the voters will have the board they deserve.

MORE NEWS

Dr. Steve Abelowitz sits in an exam room of a clinic in his new practice, Ocean Pediatrics. (Eric Licas)

• Regular newsletter readers may recall the story last summer about the area pediatrician who founded and established several Coastal Kids offices around O.C., only to be ousted by the hedge fund he had partnered with to get a cash infusion. Although Dr. Steve Abelowitz is still involved in litigation over that situation, he has moved forward and, since August, has opened three new sites in the county under the name Ocean Pediatrics. According to the most recent Daily Pilot story on Abelowitz, state Business and Professions Code 2052 bans corporations from practicing medicine in the state, but the Medical Board of California doesn’t have any system in place or the resources to investigate or enforce potential violations of the code. So a legislator, Chris Cabaldon (D-District 03), proposed SB 351, a measure that would bolster existing law and give the California attorney general’s office oversight over the matter.

• The Santa Ana Unified School District Board of Trustees voted Monday to shed 262 jobs amid declining enrollment and a $154-million budget deficit. According to the TimesOC article by Gabriel San Roman, Sonta Garner-Marcelo, president of the Santa Ana Educators Assn., asked the board to rescind the layoffs and argued that the district has $70 million in unrestricted funds it could use to save jobs.

PUBLIC SAFETY & CRIME

Alejandro Oliveros Acosta (45) of Santa Ana was positively identified by several victims and witnesses as the suspect responsible for acts of animal cruelty. He was taken into custody on April 23. (Santa Ana Police)

• Alejandro Oliveros Acosta, accused of killing dozens of cats in Santa Ana and stealing an expensive Bengal Lynx cat from Westminster, was charged Monday with two counts of animal cruelty and a count of grand theft of a pet, all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint. Arraignment for the 45-year-old Santa Ana man was scheduled for today.

• Four men have been arrested by Huntington Beach police on suspicion of murder in the death of a 29-year-old Anaheim man in September outside a restaurant in the city’s downtown area. All four suspects are residents of Huntington Beach and are each being held on $1-million bail.

• More than $8.4 million in illegal marijuana, plus 643 pounds of psychedelic mushrooms, were seized at an unlicensed cannabis delivery service, leading to the arrest of Kung Chau, 49, of Westminster, authorities announced Thursday. Chau was booked at the Orange County Jail.

• Three Fountain Valley 6th-graders took a handgun and ammunition to a Vista View Middle School a week ago Monday, according to the Fountain Valley Police Department. Officers discovered a “handgun and ammunition,” while searching the students’ backpacks, officials said. Two of the students were arrested and booked at the Orange County juvenile hall. The third was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

• Body-worn camera footage from a police officer who shot and killed a suspect on Jan. 24 was released last Wednesday by the Fountain Valley Police Department. The video shows contentious moments leading up to the officer’s fatal use of force.

• Richard David Lavalle of Long Beach was convicted Thurday of second-degree murder in the Dec. 6, 2020 fatal collision with Noel Bascon at Junipero and Arlington drives in Costa Mesa. Noel was just 12 at the time he was struck down by the truck Lavalle was driving; he’d been out riding his bike with his father when Lavalle, who was driving under the influence of meth, sped through the neighborhood and crashed into the boy.

• A Newport Beach man pleaded guilty last week to conspiring to steal more than $2.5 million from DoorDash. Sayee Chaitanya Reddy Devagiri, 30, admitted he worked with several others in a scheme to cause the company to pay for deliveries that never occurred.

• Tustin resident Hoang Xuan Le, 43, who led a drug-trafficking ring from July 2020 to October 2021 that exported hundreds of pounds of meth to Australia and Papua New Guinea has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison, according to authorities. Le’s co-defendant, Tri Buinguyen, 40, of Garden Grove, was sentenced on Feb. 24 to 15 years in prison. Both men pleaded guilty and both were ordered to pay $50,000 fines.

• Five people suspected of being part of a burglary crew targeting homes in Irvine were charged Monday. The defendants were identified as Jesus Antonio Hernandez Chavez, 42; John Fredy Sanabria, 42; Duber Salarte, 48; and Jhon Marlon Osorio Arias, 24, all of Fontana; along with Isneidy Ortiz Valencia, 29, of Colton.

LIFE & LEISURE

Rebecca DeAnda writes the message “Si Se Puede” on Monica Gil’s arm during a CHOC new-hire orientation. (Jessica Peralta)

• A unique program called Dear Hospital that was spearheaded by three employees at Children’s Hospital of Orange County is encouraging connection, camaraderie and mental health awareness among hospital workers. One element of the program includes new employees having phrases chosen by them written on their body with a skin-safe marker for photo sessions during new employee orientations. They’re called “brain tattoos,” according to this TimesOC story, and can be easily wiped off after the photos are taken. The framed photographs are then put on display. Contributing writer Jessica Peralta describes a recent pop-up exhibit at CHOC’s Orange location where messages like “Invisible, I See You,” “It’s OK to be Different” and “Here to Serve” were featured on participants’ arms and hands in the large black-and-white photos.

• Portillo’s in Buena Park is celebrating Robert Prevost’s elevation to Pope Leo XIV by paying homage to his Chicago roots: although well-known for its hot dogs, Portillo’s has rechristened its gravy-splashed Italian beef sandwich the “Leo.” My colleague Gabriel San Román felt duty-bound to give it the taste test for our readers. “Coming in at $8.99 a pop, the Leo is just as good as any would-be ‘holy’ hot dog,” he writes.

Matt Fetters, co-founder of Recoup Personal Training, does 90 push ups in 90 seconds during the Push Ups For Charity challenge Saturday. (Susan Hoffman)

• The Boot Campaign, which offers wellness support to veterans and military families, was on the receiving end of a loca fundraiser Saturday. In honor of National Military Appreciation Month, Recoup Personal Training in Costa Mesa sponsored its 14th annual Push Ups for Charity event Saturday to raise funds for the nonprofit. To date, Recoup has raised more than $250,000 for the Boot Campaign.

• A landmark Costa Mesa retail center enjoyed five minutes of national fame last Friday when the iconic Triangle Square was featured in a segment aired hosted by local resident Holly McDonald on the Travel Channel.

Disneyland’s 70th Celebration kicked off on May 16, with lots of food, entertainment and fun planned for the year-long event. (Sarah Mosqueda)

• Disneyland turns 70 this summer and the celebration got an early start on Friday, when hot pink, royal purple and cyan blue decorations chosen especially for the anniversary by a veteran Imagineer were unveiled throughout Disneyland, Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney. Among the anniversary offerings to guests is “A Story of Celebration” guided tour.

• The Laguna Beach Chamber Singers has announced it is accepting audition submissions for its 2025-2026 season. The group rehearses on Tuesday evenings in Laguna Beach. Those with an interest in joining the it are asked to submit a short video recording by May 31. This can be of a recent solo performance or a simple melody like “Happy Birthday.” Videos must be uploaded and the audition form completed at lbchambersingers.org/join by the deadline.

CALENDAR THIS

There will be plenty of photo opportunities at Fox Theatre’s 100th celebration this year. Above, a couple dressed in Roaring Twenties style pose during the Fullerton theater’s 90th celebration in 2015. (Brian Newell)

• The historic Fox Theatre in Fullerton will officially turn 100 years old next week. To mark the occasion there will be a Roaring Twenties-style celebration this Saturday, May 24, when guests can see the restoration work that has so far taken place at the building. This event is free to the public, appropriate for all ages and will be held from noon to 6:30 p.m. in the theater’s parking lot at 510 N. Harbor Blvd. After the daytime celebration there will be a Speakeasy Party from 7 to 10 p.m. To learn more, read the TimesOC story on the celebration and visit the Fox Theatre website.

• Feeling charitable? Visitors to Newport Beach’s Fashion Island on Saturday, May 31 will have the chance to sponsor a child in Orange County’s foster care system during the annual “Pinwheel Project” at the Neiman Marcus/Bloomingdale’s Lawn, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nearly 3,000 pinwheels will be “planted” across the lawn, each one representing a child in the foster care system. Guests can donate $10 to sponsor a pinwheel, funding advocacy and support efforts on behalf of foster children. For details and to sponsor a pinwheel, visit casaoc.org/pinwheel .

• The professional American Coast Theater Company will take the stage at Vanguard University’s Lyceum Theater in Costa Mesa with two upcoming productions. “The Importance of Being Earnest — a Wilde New Musical!” and Performances run through June 8 with shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and weekend matinees at 2 p.m. Arthur Miller’s classic drama “Death of a Salesman” will open June 19 and continue through June 29, with 7:30 p.m. shows Thursday through Saturday, plus 2 p.m. shows on Saturday and Sunday with a special two-for-one ticket offer Wednesday, June 25. Admission costs $20-$30. For more info or to purchase tickets, visit americancoasttheater.com

Until next Wednesday,

Carol

KEEP IN TOUCH

We appreciate your help in making this the best newsletter it can be. Please send news tips, your memory of life in O.C. (photos welcome!) or comments to carol.cormaci@latimes.com.