Daily Pilot & TimesOC e-newspaper: Sunday, June 8, 2025
- Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- ‘Life of Pi’ roars to life at Segerstrom
- Math prodigy, 14, poised to graduate from UCI next week, will seek doctorate next
- Orange County’s oldest music store reopens in Laguna
Inside
- Lawsuit alleges discrimination against Vietnamese women nail techs
- Nurses’ union wins pay boost, security upgrades
- Hilbert Museum partners with Pageant of the Masters to tell a story of California art
- Playground revamp hopes to rebuild community connections
- San Clemente bides time on protecting wastewater pump station from a landslide
Forum
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.