Marina Vikings celebrate the Class of 2025
The Marina High School choir club sang “Seasons of Love” during the Vikings’ commencement ceremony on Thursday at Boswell Field in Westminster.
One season is over for the Class of 2025, and another will be beginning.
Marina graduated 498 seniors during the ceremony.
Janai Brown was the Vikings’ senior speaker, while Joshua Chang White, who graduated summa cum laude, also addressed his classmates and invited guests.
Sarah Davis performed the national anthem.
Tim Floyd concluded his first year as Marina principal this year, and the Vikings had another year of academic and athletic success.
Notably, the boys’ tennis team advanced to its first CIF title match in program history. Senior Trevor Nguyen, bound for UC San Diego, was the Vikings’ No. 1 singles player and again formed an elite doubles team wth junior David Tran. The squad also had four other senior starters who graduated Thursday, including Darren Le and Justin Nguyen, who will room together at UCLA in the fall.
— Daily Pilot Staff
