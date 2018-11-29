Serving People in Need works to end homelessness in costly O.C.

Clearly, finding real assistance that can be life-changing is difficult. Much of the aid available to the homeless is a Band-Aid. Government struggles to find suitable housing alternatives amid rising angst from overburdened taxpayers, resisting the placement of homeless housing in their neighborhoods, largely due to the fear of the significant population dealing with substance addiction. In spite of all the obstacles, there are small nonprofit agencies, some faith-based, others secular and humanitarian, that do make a difference. Mostly because they tackle the situation one case at a time.