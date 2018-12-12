Around Town: Late H.B. surfing pastors to be honored Wednesday with plaque unveiling

A plaque honoring late Huntington Beach pastors and local surf icons Christian Mondor and Blaine “Sumo” Sato will be unveiled at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at lifeguard Tower Zero on the Huntington Beach Pier.
Mondor, who often was seen wearing Franciscan robes or carrying a surfboard — thus his nickname, the “surfing padre” — was known for his work at Sts. Simon & Jude Catholic Church and for conducting Huntington Beach’s annual Blessing of the Waves. He died of pneumonia April 25, two days before his 93rd birthday.
Wednesday’s plaque unveiling is presented by the Greater Huntington Beach Interfaith Council, which Mondor helped found.
Sato, a Hawaiian surfer known for his long white beard, was pastor of H2O Community Church, operating out of the International Surfing Museum in Huntington Beach. He also was the Huntington Beach Marine Safety Department’s official pastor.
The 2016 Surfers’ Hall of Fame inductee died of colon cancer March 11 at age 55.
Laguna Playhouse presents 2 holiday plays
The Laguna Playhouse is presenting the Lythgoe Family Panto production of “Beauty and the Beast: A Christmas Rose” through Dec. 30.
The updated classic fairy tale, presented in the traditional British Panto style, features comedic magic, contemporary music, dancing and audience participation. Tickets are $31 to $76.
The playhouse also will present the comedy “Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold” at 7:30 p.m. Monday and Dec. 18. Tickets are $46.
The playhouse is at 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.
For tickets and more information for both productions, visit lagunaplayhouse.com/on-stage/special-performances.
Wags N’ Wine in H.B. to benefit dog rescue group
The Waggin’ Trails Rescue Foundation will present a Wags N’ Wine fundraising holiday party Thursday night at the Waterfront Beach Resort, 21100 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach.
The dog-friendly festivities will include wine, beer, food, desserts, a silent auction, drawings, live music and more from 6 to 9 p.m.
Tickets are $45 in advance and $55 at the door.
For more information, call (714) 328-8661.
Piano sale at Costa Mesa’s Arts & Learning Conservatory
The Arts & Learning Conservatory in Costa Mesa will present a sale of pianos, digital pianos and orchestral strings Thursday through Saturday, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the nonprofit Rockley Family Foundation, which works to bring music education to schools and students in need.
The Arts & Learning Conservatory has had the use of new pianos and digital pianos at no cost this year through a partnership with the foundation.
The sale will feature a large selection of grand, baby grand, digital player grand, upright and digital pianos, keyboards and bowed orchestral strings, including instruments from famous makers such as Steinway & Sons, Seiler, Pramberger, Yamaha, Roland and Stravari Fine Violins. Most of the instruments are tuned, less than a year old and include a new factory warranty, according to a news release.
The instruments are available for purchase by appointment Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning and from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday without an appointment. To make an appointment, call (714) 728-7100.
The Arts & Learning Conservatory is at 151 Kalmus Drive.
For more information about the foundation, visit rockleyfamilyfoundation.org.
Segerstrom Center plaza to host holiday festival
The Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ second annual Holidays Around the World festival will bring an array of free multicultural performances, family activities, “snowfall” and local vendors to the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza beginning this weekend.
Events will be from 4:45 to 7 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, plus 4:45 to 7 p.m. Dec.19-21, 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 22 and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 23.
For the full schedule of each day’s activities, visit scfta.org/events/2018/holidays-around-the-world.
Snow Land returns to Costa Mesa on Saturday
Snow Land will bring a play area with more than 40 tons of real snow, a bounce house, cookie decorating, ponies and more to Costa Mesa’s Balearic Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Santa Claus will arrive on a firetruck to meet the Grinch and festival guests, who can support the Santa Paws Pet Drive and Spark of Love Toy Drive. Proceeds from concession sales will support local schools.
Torelli Realty has presented the event for more than 20 years. The park is at 1975 Balearic Drive.
International Celebration of Christmas set in Huntington Beach
Old World Village in Huntington Beach will host the 18th annual International Celebration of Christmas & Nativity Play from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
The event will feature music and dance from around the world, and children can meet Santa Claus, tell him their wish lists and pose for free pictures with him.
Admission is free, though other proceeds and donations will benefit World Vision, a humanitarian organization that provides families with agricultural assistance, clean water, farm animals and more.
Old World is at 7561 Center Ave. For more information, visit oldworld.ws/blog/event/18th-annual-live-nativity-international-celebration.
SOS collecting donations for Adopt A Family campaign
The Costa Mesa-based nonprofit Share Our Selves is marking the 49th year of its Adopt A Family program to connect needy Orange County families with community donations of gifts and food for the holidays.
This year, SOS is collecting donations for more than 1,400 families recommended by Costa Mesa and Santa Ana organizations and schools.
Drop-offs will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Dec. 19 at the OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa.
Recipient families will pick up the donations Dec. 20.
For more information, visit shareourselves.org/aaf, email aaf@shareourselves.org or call (949) 270-2187.
Holiday donations accepted in Newport for military families
Newport Beach City Hall and the Oasis Senior Center in Corona del Mar are collecting donations of gift cards, new, unwrapped toys and new or used DVDs to help Operation Christmas bring holiday cheer to California’s military personnel and their families.
Donations can be dropped off until noon Dec. 20 at the city clerk’s office at City Hall, 100 Civic Center Drive, and at Oasis, 801 Narcissus Ave.
For more information about Operation Christmas, call the city clerk’s office at (949) 644-3005.