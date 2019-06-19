Around Town: Free summer concert series begins Sunday in Huntington Beach

The Huntington Beach Concert Band Summer Series begins Sunday at the Thomas Ridley Central Park bandstand, 18381 Goldenwest St.
Various bands will perform throughout the summer for free.
Here’s the schedule:
-
June 23: Huntington Beach Concert Band
-
June 30: Night Blooming Jazzmen
-
July 7: Navy Band Southwest Wind Ensemble
-
July 14: Kicks Big Band
-
July 21: Jamie Wood & the Good Rockin’ Daddys
-
July 28: Huntington Beach Concert Band with local high school students
-
Aug. 4: Kelly Rae Band
-
Aug. 11: Golden West Pops
-
Aug. 18: Ginger & the Hoosier Daddys
-
Aug. 25: Wiseguys Big Band Machine
-
Sep. 1: Huntington Beach Concert Band
Adults to receive diplomas as part of OC Public Libraries program
Four adult graduates will accept high school diplomas during a ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday at Costa Mesa’s Donald Dungan Library, 1855 Park Ave.
The diplomas were attained through an OC Public Libraries program.
“I want to congratulate the graduates for achieving this important milestone in their educations,” said Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Lisa Bartlett. “I am thrilled that OC Public Libraries can offer this valuable resource to members of our community.”
Newport Beach Chamber to present barbecue Friday
The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a community barbecue from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at its headquarters, 4343 Von Karman Ave.
The free event will include barbecue, beer and wine.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2INsIRa.
Michelada recipes to compete at O.C. fairgrounds
A michelada competition will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa.
Attendees will be able to sample recipes and choose the winner. The event also will feature a mini-car show, food, live music and yard and inflatable games.
A michelada is a Mexican cerveza made with beer, lime juice, sauces, spices, tomato juice and chili peppers, served in a chilled, salt-rimmed glass.
Tickets are $10. For more information, visit bit.ly/2WP5gIf.
Huntington Beach Art Center presents ‘Dressed to Inspire’ fundraiser
The Huntington Beach Art Center will present a fundraiser with fashion and music from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
With the theme “Dressed to Inspire,” guests are asked to attend in clothes that have been gifted, thrifted, reused, repurposed or recycled. There will be prizes for the best outfits.
Tickets are $40. Proceeds will go toward the art center’s programs.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2ZvqSen.
UC Irvine names director of new museum
Nationally known museum educator and scholar Kim Kanatani will join UC Irvine in August as the first director of the UCI Institute and Museum for California Art.
The center will focus on the study, research and exhibition of the work of California artists from the early 19th century to the present.
“UCI has been a leader in the arts since the day our students and faculty first walked onto campus and, with the establishment of UCI IMCA, we are positioned for an extraordinary new level of achievement,” Chancellor Howard Gillman said in a press release. “Our goal is to make the arts an essential element of being at UCI. We welcome Kim Kanatani with enthusiasm and look forward to great things to come.”
Marines to offer car washes in Newport Beach
The 1st Battalion, 1st Marines will hold a car wash fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at a Shell gas station at 1600 Jamboree Road in Newport Beach.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2IpJC9F.
New phase to be showcased in Newport Beach sculpture exhibit
The Newport Beach Arts Commission will host a grand-opening event for the next phase of its sculpture exhibition in Civic Center Park, 100 Civic Center Drive, from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Visitors can tour the exhibit’s 10 new pieces and meet the artists.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2IpOF9V.
Bolsa Chica Conservancy to hold annual ball
The Bolsa Chica Conservancy’s annual Pacific Coast Dreamin’ Barefoot Ball will run from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Waterfront Beach Resort, 21100 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach.
The event will raise money to support the conservancy’s STEM education and habitat restoration programs.
Some proceeds will go toward replacing the conservancy’s interpretive center.
For more information, visit bolsachica.org/2019-pacific-coast-ball.
Local author to speak about book at Newport Beach library
Local author Kim Hooper will speak about her new book, “Tiny,” during an event at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Newport Beach Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave.
“Tiny” tells the stories of three people brought together through tragedy.
The free event will mark the beginning of the library’s adult summer reading program, which runs through Aug. 10.
To register for the event, visit bit.ly/31JdvcG.
Baroque Music Festival coming to Corona del Mar
The Baroque Music Festival of Corona del Mar will run Sunday through June 30.
The schedule is:
-
4 p.m. Sunday: “Bach: The Master and His Milieu,” St. Mark Presbyterian Church, 2200 San Joaquin Hills Road, Newport Beach
-
8 p.m. Monday: “Glories of the Guitar,” St. Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church, 3233 Pacific View Drive, Corona del Mar
-
8 p.m. Wednesday: “Passionate Voices: Music of Longing, Devotion and Joy,” Sherman Library & Gardens, 2647 E. Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar
-
8 p.m. June 28: “Bach’s Sons, Friends and Rivals,” Sherman Library & Gardens, 2647 E. Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar
-
4 p.m. June 30: “Bach the Magnificent,” St. Mark Presbyterian Church, 2200 San Joaquin Hills Road, Newport Beach
For more information, visit bit.ly/2x5fycA.
Laguna Art Museum to showcase artist’s wood and bronze carvings
The Laguna Art Museum will showcase sculptures from Los Angeles artist Gwynn Murrill from Sunday through Sept. 22.
Murrill’s wood and bronze carvings exemplify observations of the natural world. The museum’s exhibit will feature about 30 of her pieces, dating back to 1972.
The Laguna Art Museum is at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2x4oq2p.
Afro-Cuban violinist coming to Newport Beach
Afro-Cuban violinist Dayren Santamaria will perform from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Campus Jax, 3950 Campus Drive in Newport Beach.
Santamaria, who is based in Los Angeles, has performed alongside prominent acts including Andy Garcia’s Cineson band. Her own band includes multiple Grammy winners.
Tickets are $35. Proceeds will go toward helping jazz musicians.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2Fk6PYH.
Ocean View School District to offer free lunches this summer
The Ocean View School District’s free summer community lunch program will return Monday at Oak View Elementary School, 17241 Oak Lane, Huntington Beach.
Children under 18 will receive free lunches at the campus between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. through Aug. 30.
Free summer lunches for kids to be served at Costa Mesa library
The Lunch at the Library program sponsored by OC Public Libraries will provide youths 18 and younger with a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. weekdays starting Monday through Aug. 2 at Costa Mesa’s Donald Dungan Library, 1855 Park Ave.
Lunch will not be served July 4.
OCPL also is staging the program at branches in Lake Forest, Garden Grove, San Juan Capistrano and Tustin this year.
The program served about 14,000 lunches last year.
For more information, visit ocpl.org/lunch.
Second Harvest Food Bank bringing free meals to H.B., Costa Mesa
Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County will bring its summer food service program to Huntington Beach beginning Tuesday, offering free meals to those age 18 and younger as part of an effort to give needy children access to lunches and snacks when school is out for the summer.
The program, available at 51 sites countywide, also will be offered in Costa Mesa beginning July 1.
Here is the local schedule:
Huntington Beach:
-
Hermosa Vista Apartments, 15363 Goldenwest St., weekdays, Tuesday through Aug. 23, 1:30 to 2 p.m. lunch, 4:30 to 4:45 p.m. snacks
-
Boys & Girls Clubs of Huntington Valley, Oak View branch, 17261 Oak Lane, weekdays, July 1 through Aug. 16, noon to 1 p.m. lunch, 4:30 to 5 p.m. snacks
Costa Mesa:
-
Think Together, Shalimar Learning Center, 779 Shalimar Drive, Mondays through Wednesdays, July 1-24, 11:35 a.m. to noon lunch
-
Girls Inc. Eureka, Orange Coast College, 2701 Fairview Road, Mondays through Thursdays, July 8 through Aug. 1, 11:30 a.m. to noon lunch, 3:30 to 3:50 p.m. snacks
Food will include chicken wraps, fruit, milk and turkey sandwiches, according to Second Harvest.
“With one-in-six children in our county at risk of hunger, it is imperative that we do what we can to provide access to healthy food for them,” Harald Herrmann, chief executive of Second Harvest, said in a statement. “Our summer program allows us to do just that, by following the need and serving the children in our community who must have healthy and nutritious meals to grow mentally and physically.”
Children can explore during Laguna Beach summer camp
The Junior Explorers program will return to Laguna Beach from Wednesday to Aug. 31.
The children’s camp includes gardening, plein air painting and exploring canyons and other wildlife. It will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays at the Ranch at Laguna Beach, 31106 S. Coast Hwy.
Enrollment is $40 per child each day.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2MWqGnf.
Search is on for scholarships for kids to attend STEM camp
The MOMS Club of Newport Coast and Galileo Learning will fund free scholarships for a dozen Newport-Mesa students to experience a one-week stay at Camp Galileo in Newport Beach.
Families who can’t afford the camp may apply. Students will participate in STEM projects at the camp from July 8 to Aug. 16.
For more information, visit galileo-camps.com.
Bolsa Chica Conservancy names Port of Long Beach as Conservator of the Year
The Bolsa Chica Conservancy recently awarded the Port of Long Beach its Conservator of the Year title.
The selection was made based on the port’s environmental work, including protecting wildlife and mitigating its carbon footprint.
“The Port of Long Beach has a long, historic connection to the Bolsa Chica wetlands, investing funds to restore tidal flow, creating one of the most successful wetlands restoration projects in the state of California,” said Grace Adams, Bolsa Chica Conservancy executive director. “The Bolsa Chica Conservancy recognizes the Port’s leadership and significant contributions to conserve wildlife, air, water, soils, the community and overall sustainability.”