Community meeting Thursday in H.B. to discuss Ascon Landfill cleanup

A meeting will be held Thursday night in Huntington Beach to address public questions about plans for the final cleanup of the former Ascon Landfill site.
The cleanup project, called Final Remedy, is expected to start in January, though equipment delivery and other preparations at the site may begin this month.
The 38-acre property at the southwest corner of Hamilton Avenue and Magnolia Street was a waste disposal facility from about 1938 to 1984, with oversight primarily from the state Department of Toxic Substances Control.
An environmental consultant is expected to conduct an estimated 18-month cleanup of the site.
Thus far, work on the former landfill includes weed abatement, strengthening earthen berms, removing tarry waste, groundwater monitoring, site maintenance and improving the interior roadway.
The Department of Toxic Substances Control anticipates some odors during the cleanup, but they are not expected to pose a health risk, the agency said.
Thursday’s meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. in the cafeteria at Edison High School, 21400 Magnolia St. Staff from the Department of Toxic Substances Control will be available to talk with residents, answer questions and provide more information about the next steps.
A 24‐hour public hotline on the project has been established at (714) 388‐1825.