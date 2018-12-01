Balboa Island Museum anchors in a new port

A 1920s paddleboard carved from a redwood plank hangs in patinaed 70-pound glory over an exhibit on surfing and lifeguards. An interactive children’s corner encourages kids to play with the toys and household essentials of their grandparents, such as a manual typewriter and rotary telephone. A booklet helpfully explains a landline phone: “If it wasn’t a phone that was stuck to the wall, then it had a l-o-n-g cord attached to the wall so you could carry it around the house and into other rooms.”