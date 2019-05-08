Man who barricaded himself in Costa Mesa motel initially approached police station with a knife, police say; Costa Mesa resident arrested

An hours-long standoff Tuesday originated when a man approached the Costa Mesa Police Department headquarters with a knife before fleeing from police and barricading himself in a nearby motel, police said.
David Abraham Deleal, 38, of Costa Mesa was arrested after he surrendered to police just before 7 p.m. at the Regency Inn at 2544 Newport Blvd., police said Wednesday.
A detective noticed “a suspicious man that appeared to be bleeding while holding a knife” approaching the front door of the Police Department at 99 Fair Drive, police said.
When the detective walked toward him, the man fled on a bicycle toward Newport Boulevard, police said.
At 1:37 p.m., the man ran into the Regency Inn lobby, where he was reported to be armed with a knife and a gun and making suicide threats while bleeding from an arm, police said.
Police evacuated the motel and set up a perimeter, blocking northbound Newport Boulevard to traffic in the area.
The man barricaded himself in a first-floor room close to the lobby and started a fire inside that caused smoke to come out of the room, but he extinguished the fire shortly after, police said.
Crisis negotiators, SWAT team members and Costa Mesa firefighters also responded to the scene.
During the incident, police said, the man briefly broadcast a video on social media while holding what appeared to be a firearm. It was later determined the object was an imitation gun.
Deleal exited the motel at 6:57 p.m. and was taken into custody without incident, police said. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for what police described as self-inflicted wounds. He was later released from the hospital.
Deleal was booked on suspicion of arson of an inhabited structure, battery against an officer, vandalism causing property damage, exhibiting an imitation firearm in the presence of a peace officer, trespassing and obstruction, according to police.