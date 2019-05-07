DAILY PILOT

Police report barricaded suspect at Costa Mesa motel

By Julia Sclafani
May 07, 2019 | 3:15 PM
Costa Mesa police reported a barricaded suspect at the Regency Inn at 2544 Newport Blvd. on Tuesday afternoon. (Daily Pilot)

A barricaded suspect drew crisis negotiators and SWAT officers to a Costa Mesa motel Tuesday afternoon, the Police Department said.

The department said the incident was going on at the Regency Inn at 2544 Newport Blvd., with the Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Department also on the scene.

An initial report came in at 1:37 p.m., police said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the suspect was armed or what led to the incident.

Motorists were advised at 2:40 p.m. to avoid the area for at least an hour.

Look for more information on this story as it becomes available.

This article was originally published at 3 p.m. and was later updated with additional information.

