Police report barricaded suspect at Costa Mesa motel

A barricaded suspect drew crisis negotiators and SWAT officers to a Costa Mesa motel Tuesday afternoon, the Police Department said.
The department said the incident was going on at the Regency Inn at 2544 Newport Blvd., with the Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Department also on the scene.
An initial report came in at 1:37 p.m., police said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the suspect was armed or what led to the incident.
Motorists were advised at 2:40 p.m. to avoid the area for at least an hour.
This article was originally published at 3 p.m. and was later updated with additional information.