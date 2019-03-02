Biz News: Home sales down in Newport, Costa Mesa and Laguna

Homebuying in Newport Beach, Costa Mesa and Laguna Beach fell 8% in a year, according to an Orange County Register analysis that cited CoreLogic data.
Notable among the trends were sales dips between 2018 and 2017 in Newport Beach. For the 92661 ZIP Code, sales last year totaled 71, down 23.7% from 93 a year earlier. That area had a $3.2-million median price.
In the 92657 ZIP Code, where the median price was $2.5 million, sales were down 27.9%, from 290 in 2017 to 209 last year.
Pacific Life named one of world’s most ethical companies
Pacific Life, a Newport Beach-based insurance company, was recently named one of the world’s most ethical companies for 2019 by the Ethisphere Institute, an Arizona-based organization that says it defines, measures and promotes corporate ethical standards and recognizes companies that excel.
There were 128 honorees in 50 industries and 21 countries. This is the second time Pacific Life has been recognized, according to a news release.
“As a company with a proud 150-year heritage, we are driven by and operate under the guidance of honesty, integrity, trustworthiness and respect,” Jim Morris, chairman, president and chief executive of Pacific Life, said in a statement. “Being recognized for a second time by the Ethisphere Institute further underscores our dedication to these values and in providing the highest level of service to our policyholders and partners.”
Pizza Press has new location in Newport Beach
Pizza Press has opened a new restaurant in Newport Beach.
The chain is themed after the 1920s-era newspaper industry. The new location is in the Vue complex at 2300 Newport Blvd. It is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
FishBonz opens seafood restaurant in Costa Mesa
FishBonz, a casual seafood chain, has opened a new restaurant in Costa Mesa at 350 E. 17th St.
FishBonz offers made-to-order seafood such as clam chowder, fish tacos, salads and grilled options such as mahi mahi, catfish, salmon and tilapia.
FishBonz is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.