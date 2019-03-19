Biz News: Montage Laguna Beach sports new renovations and amenities

The Montage Laguna Beach recently completed a property-wide renovation.
The 253-room resort has a renovated lobby, accommodations and a new saltwater pool.
New in-room amenities include candles made for Montage and an app that has access to newspapers and magazines from around the world.
“We’ve been honored to greet the many guests and locals that have stayed and visited us over the last 16 years,” General Manager Anne-Marie Houston said in a statement. “We are pleased to welcome back our guests to share new experiences with the same personalized service and luxury hospitality they have always enjoyed from Montage Laguna Beach.”
Women’s business group meets Tuesday in Costa Mesa
The Orange County chapter of the National Assn. of Women Business Owners is having its quarterly meeting Tuesday in Costa Mesa. It will feature a panel discussion of business leaders sharing their experiences of starting a large business.
The event runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Center Club, 650 Town Center Drive. Admission is $45 for association members and $65 for non-members.
For more information, visit nawbooc.biz/event.
‘Journey to the Top’ panel coming to Center Club
Leadership in Heels will present a panel called “Journey to the Top: The Juggling Act” to discuss personal journeys to top leadership positions in business.
It is set for 7 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Center Club, 650 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa.
Panelists include Lanän Clark, a Merrill Lynch executive, and Lori Seal, chief executive of Blytheco in Laguna Hills.
Tickets are $75. For more information, visit bit.ly/2TOZwlc.
Ted Baker reopens South Coast Plaza location
Ted Baker London, a British lifestyle brand, is relaunching its South Coast Plaza store in Costa Mesa, according to a news release.
The nearly 2,000-square-foot store has been updated with design references to “the sunny Pacific coast, with a hint of classic British seaside,” the company stated.
The store sells men’s and women’s wear and accessories.
Coastline College in Newport to host job fair
Coastline College will host a career fair Thursday at its Newport Beach campus, 1515 Monrovia Ave.
The fair will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Participants are asked to dress professionally, bring copies of their resumé and be prepared for onsite interviews.
SOCO welcomes new stores
Two new tenants have opened in Costa Mesa’s South Coast Collection.
Modani at 3309-F Hyland Ave. sells furniture and home decor. Rejuvenation at 3323 Hyland is a home improvement store and part of a national chain.
Nutrition store now open in Costa Mesa
OC Discount Nutrition has opened in Costa Mesa.
The store, which also has locations in Fullerton and Las Vegas, is at 1776 Newport Blvd.
Judo studio begins classes
A new martial arts studio is offering classes in Costa Mesa.
Senshi Judo at 850 W. 18th St. offers traditional Japanese-style judo classes for all ages and skill levels.
For more information, visit senshijudo.com or call (949) 229-0563.
Costa Mesa apartment building sells for $7.2 million
An Eastside Costa Mesa apartment building has sold for $7.2 million.
The 19-unit development was acquired by Jim Colombo, a private investor. He plans to renovate the property with new air conditioning, granite countertops and other upgrades.
Italian restaurant opens in Costa Mesa
A new Italian restaurant has begun operating in Westside Costa Mesa
Trenta Pizza & Cucina is open Tuesdays through Sundays at 1661 Superior Ave.
For more information, visit trentapizza.com or call (949) 270-6652.