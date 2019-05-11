DAILY PILOT

Sky's the limit as Boeing hosts kids for bottle rocket launch in Huntington Beach

By Daily Pilot staff
May 11, 2019 | 3:50 PM

Children designed and launched bottle rockets into the sky Saturday for Boeing Co.’s annual rocket launch event in Huntington Beach.

Participants were encouraged to bring empty 2-liter bottles to use for their rockets. Staff provided other materials such as tape, scissors and plastic bags for rocket parachutes. Engineers from Boeing were on hand to give design and engineering tips.

The event, co-presented by Discovery Cube Orange County, encourages participants to use their problem-solving skills and imagination.

