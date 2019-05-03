Costa Mesa selects Huntington Beach’s second-in-command to take over as city manager; official vote set for Tuesday

“It is an extraordinary honor and privilege to be offered the position of city manager for the city of Costa Mesa, known for its cutting-edge initiatives, commitment to public safety, emphasis on transparency in government and dedication to the arts,” Farrell Harrison said in a statement Thursday afternoon. “I am truly excited about the opportunity to put my 28 years of experience to work in leading such an excellent organization under the direction of Mayor [Katrina] Foley and the City Council.”