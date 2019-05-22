Costa Mesa council approves new members to fill out 4 city commissions and committees

“With this appointment, what I’m trying to do is have someone that’s qualified, which Jenna truly is, [and] also someone that understands the community — understands we’re a close-knit family, if you will, of people that are still fearful of what could be,” Chavez said, citing a “perceived fear” in the community that “past council administrations” have wanted to push some Westside residents out of the city. “I feel like Jenna has the capabilities to do outreach.”