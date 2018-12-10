Driver killed when SUV hits poles and a fence in Costa Mesa

A driver died after an SUV slammed into a signal pole, a utility pole and an iron fence in a residential neighborhood in Costa Mesa early Saturday, officials said.
The crash occurred at about 12:25 a.m. at Victoria Street and Pacific Avenue, the Costa Mesa Police Department said.
“A single Toyota SUV appeared to hit a signal pole before the vehicle struck a wooden Edison pole and then continued westbound [on Victoria], where it struck an iron fence,” according to a police statement.
Paramedics pronounced the driver dead at the scene, officials said. A description of the person was not immediately available.
The Police Department was investigating the crash.
Victoria Street and Canyon Drive were temporarily closed in the area as workers repaired damaged equipment, police said.
The crash was the second fatal wreck on that stretch of road in three months. A Huntington Beach man was killed early Sept. 15 when his car crashed into a traffic signal pole near Victoria and Pacific.
Daily Pilot staff contributed to this report.