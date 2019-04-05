Costa Mesa Planning Commission to review sober-living home’s request to bypass permitting process

A sober-living operator is asking the Costa Mesa Planning Commission for relief from a local permitting requirement — a petition the panel will take up Monday.
At issue is a request from The Ohio House for “reasonable accommodation” to run its facility housing up to 12 clients in two units at 2175 Tustin Ave. without filing for a conditional use permit, according to the city.
The zoning code stipulates that local sober-living homes must seek such approvals if they have seven or more beds on a single parcel.
Sober-living homes typically house recovering drug addicts and alcoholics, who are considered disabled under state and federal laws.
Monday’s commission meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Costa Mesa Senior Center, 695 W. 19th St.