Commencement 2019: Costa Mesa High School graduation

Costa Mesa High School said goodbye to 278 graduating seniors during its 2019 commencement ceremony Thursday afternoon at Mustangs Field.
Other high schools in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, as well as Laguna Beach High School, also held their graduations Thursday.
Early College High School held its ceremony May 30, and campuses in the Huntington Beach Union High School District held theirs June 12 and 13.
The Daily Pilot is publishing photos online and in print of the commencement ceremonies for public high schools in Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley, Laguna Beach and Newport Beach.