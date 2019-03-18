Costa Mesa man suspected of DUI after crash into utility pole

A 26-year-old Costa Mesa man was arrested early Monday on suspicion of felony driving under the influence after his vehicle hit a utility pole, police said.
Costa Mesa police were called to the 2000 block of Harbor Boulevard at 12:03 a.m. about a 1997 Mercedes-Benz that had swerved off the road.
The driver, Gregory Alan Gute, suffered moderate injuries in the crash. He was booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $100,000, according to Sheriff’s Department records.
“There was an unsafe turning movement prior to the collision,” said police Lt. Victor Bakkila.
Alcohol is suspected to have been involved in the crash, Bakkila said. It’s unknown whether the vehicle was speeding, he said.
Gute is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
Daniel Langhorne is a contributor to Times Community News.