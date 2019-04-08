18-year-old arrested in Fountain Valley crash, laughing gas in car might have been a factor, police said

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a crash in Fountain Valley late Friday night, authorities said.
Alex Nieves, of Santa Ana, was taken into custody after officers responded to the crash near Harbor Boulevard and Edinger Avenue just before midnight, according to police.
Nieves was driving a white Chevrolet SUV southbound along Harbor when he struck a pole, leaving all six people inside the vehicle with minor injuries.
No other vehicles were involved.
The vehicle’s occupants, all adults, were transported to a nearby hospital and have since been listed in stable condition, police said.
None of their injuries were believed to be life-threatening .
Nieves was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was booked into Orange County Jail, police said.
According to police, a nitrous oxide tank was found in the vehicle and may have been a factor in the crash.
No other details have been released.