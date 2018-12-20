Fountain Valley to sell naming rights to ball fields, basketball courts

Fountain Valley could earn about $50,000 a year from naming rights at its sports and recreation facilities.
The City Council unanimously approved a plan Tuesday to offer sponsors five-year contracts at ballfields and outdoor basketball courts at Fountain Valley Sports Park and rooms at the two municipal rec centers.
If businesses or other sponsors take up all 15 possible slots, that could mean $247,500 total, or $49,500 annually, to benefit recreation programming.
The main hall at the Senior Center and the six baseball-softball fields at the Sports Park will command the highest prices — $25,000 each for a five-year sponsorship.
Proceeds would not supplant revenues from the Measure HH sales tax implemented last year in part to fund parks, said City Manager Rob Houston.
“We wouldn’t be using this funding to mow the grass,” he said.
Rather, he said, the money would be used for “nice-to-haves,” such as shade structures for spectators at youth baseball tournaments or tablets for senior citizen computer literacy classes.
Under the Community Partnership Program, local businesses, individuals and nonprofits, including national brands, could sponsor a facility, as long as they support Fountain Valley and do not promote alcohol or gambling or political or religious organizations. Their names would be placed prominently on the wall, scoreboard or fencing.
The council must approve contracts worth $15,000 or more. The city manager can approve smaller contracts.
Community Services Director Rob Frizzelle said would-be sponsors have approached the city before only to learn that there was no naming program in place.
“We actually have had to turn down checks in the past,” he said.