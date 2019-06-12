Man, 91, dies in Fountain Valley residential fire

A 91-year-old man died in a residential fire in Fountain Valley on Tuesday, police said.
Just after 7 p.m., Fountain Valley police and fire personnel were dispatched to a home in the 18000 block of Plumosa Street after a resident who was home at the time called to report the blaze, authorities said.
After extinguishing the flames, firefighters discovered that the woman’s husband had died, according to police.
The fire appeared to be an accident, according to police. However, the investigation was continuing Wednesday.
The woman was not injured in the fire. As of Wednesday morning, the Orange County coroner’s office had not positively identified the man or confirmed that he was the woman’s husband.