SWAT team arrests man suspected of threatening Fountain Valley woman with a gun at her home

A SWAT armored vehicle was used in the arrest of a man suspected of showing up at a woman’s Fountain Valley home and making threats while armed with a gun, police said.
Fountain Valley officers responded to the 200 block of Road Runner Lane on Thursday after receiving calls that a man was waving a gun in the street and possibly holding a woman, the Police Department said.
The woman told officers that a man found sitting in a car next to her home was a gang member and had threatened her with a handgun, police said.
After unsuccessful attempts to contact the man by phone, police called on an Orange County SWAT Bearcat armored vehicle to approach the car, police said. The SWAT team was able to get the man to surrender, police said.
Jimmy Guerra, 25, of Whittier was arrested on suspicion of making terrorist threats, being a felon in possession of a firearm and narcotics-related offenses. Police said they found a handgun and a “large quantity” of narcotics in the car.
Further details were unavailable.
Guerra was booked into the Theo Lacy jail in Orange with bail set at $52,500. He is scheduled to be in court Monday, jail records show.