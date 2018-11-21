Man pleads guilty to conspiracy charge in connection with violence at 2017 H.B. political rally

A man suspected of being a member of a white supremacist group involved in violence at a Huntington Beach political rally in March 2017 pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge.
Tyler Laube, 22, of Redondo Beach formally pleaded guilty in federal court in Los Angeles to one count of conspiracy to violate the federal riots act. The plea came a week after he signed a plea agreement.
He faces up to five years in prison at his sentencing March 25.
Laube is one of four Southern California men linked to the Huntington Beach-based Rise Above Movement who were indicted on federal charges this month.
As part of his plea deal, Laube admitted to being associated with the organization, originally known as the DIY Division and later rebranded as the Rise Above Movement, or RAM.
The other defendants are Robert Rundo, 28, of Huntington Beach, who authorities say is a founding member of RAM; Robert Boman, 25, of Torrance; and Aaron Eason, 38, of Anza.
Rundo was arrested Oct. 21 at Los Angeles International Airport, the FBI said. Laube and Boman were arrested Oct. 24. Eason surrendered to the FBI on Oct. 28.
The indictment charged the four with conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States and included detailed accounts of 47 acts by RAM members or affiliates. It also accused them of using interstate travel or commerce to organize, promote or participate in a riot.
RAM regularly held combat training for members and associates “to prepare to engage in violent confrontations with protesters and other individuals at political rallies,” according to Laube’s plea agreement.
The document says Laube attended a RAM combat training event in San Clemente on March 15, 2017.
Ten days later, he attended a Make America Great Again rally in Huntington Beach, where violence broke out between opponents and supporters of President Trump. According to court documents, Laube and several RAM members assaulted protesters and others.
“Following that rally, RAM members used the internet to post photographs and videos of assaults committed by the defendant and other RAM members in order to recruit members to engage in violent confrontations at future events,” the plea agreement said.
The other defendants are scheduled for trial Dec. 12 in Los Angeles.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.