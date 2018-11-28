Menorahs to light up the night starting Sunday

Fashion Island and the Chabad Center for Jewish Life will light a menorah and make merry with crafts, a children’s choir and balloon animals. The ceremony also will honor eight Holocaust survivors — one representing each decade since “Kristallnacht,” or the “Night of Broken Glass,” in which Nazis in Germany torched synagogues, vandalized Jewish homes, schools and businesses and killed nearly 100 Jews in November 1938. Sunday’s event starts at 3:30 p.m. in Fashion Island’s Atrium Garden Court near Dick’s Sporting Goods.