Man dies after two-vehicle crash in Huntington Beach

An 82-year-old Westminster man died following a two-vehicle crash in Huntington Beach on Wednesday night, police said.
Huntington Beach police responded at 7:09 p.m. after a 2009 Toyota Tacoma and a 2006 Toyota Corolla collided at the intersection of Edinger Avenue and Graham Street, according to authorities.
The man driving the Tacoma was non-responsive when officers arrived. He was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, where he died, according to authorities.
The man apparently was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred, police said.
Officers found the driver of the Corolla — identified as a 32-year-old Huntington Beach woman — sitting in her vehicle and complaining of pain. She also was taken to UCI Medical Center, but her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police Sgt. Eric Warken said Thursday.
According to authorities, it appears the Tacoma was heading west through the intersection and the Corolla was southbound when the collision occurred.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police accident investigator Adam Turner at (714) 536-5670.