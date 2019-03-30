Suspect arrested after bicyclist is killed in hit-and-run crash in Huntington Beach

A person was arrested on suspicion of striking and killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run collision early Saturday in Huntington Beach, authorities said.
The crash happened at about 2:10 a.m. when a vehicle traveling west on Adams Avenue near Beach Boulevard struck a person riding a bicycle and then left the scene, the Huntington Beach Police Department said.
An abandoned BMW was later found crashed a few blocks away.
After searching the BMW, police said they found vehicle information that led them to the suspect, who was described only as a male from the area.
Authorities did not immediately identify the bicyclist.
The intersection of Adams and Beach was closed while officers investigated the scene of the collision.
Police said they are investigating whether intoxication may have been a factor in the crash.
No further information was immediately available.