Pedestrian killed by SUV in Huntington Beach

Apr 19, 2019 | 2:00 PM
A pedestrian identified as Dion Van Diermen, 32, of Huntington Beach was struck and killed by a vehicle on westbound Atlanta Avenue in Huntington Beach late Thursday. (Daily Pilot)

A 32-year-old Huntington Beach man was struck and killed by an SUV late Thursday on Atlanta Avenue in Huntington Beach, police said.

Officers responded to the scene at about 11:55 p.m. It appeared that a Toyota 4Runner had been traveling west on Atlanta Avenue west of the intersection with Schooner Lane when it struck the pedestrian in the westbound lanes of Atlanta, the Huntington Beach Police Department said.

The pedestrian, identified by the Orange County coroner’s office as Dion Van Diermen, died at the scene, police said.

The driver, a minor, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. It did not appear that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, police said.

